‘Beatriz at Dinner’ Trailer: Dark Comedy Confronts Ignorance — Watch

Miguel Arteta and Mike White's new film is positioned at the corner of cringeworthy and comedy.

“You were just hovering,” says rich white dude Doug Strutt (John Lithgow) to holistic healer and Mexican immigrant Beatriz (Salma Hayek), who finds herself dropped into the dinner party from hell. “I figured you were part of the staff.”

While at a client’s home, Beatriz’s car breaks down and she is invited to spend dinner with them and their guests. Directed by Miguel Arteta (“Chuck and Buck” “Youth in Revolt”), “Beatriz at Dinner” is positioned as an explicit commentary on ignorance, peppered with humor and insight.

The film premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The film will have its theatrical release on June 9, 2017

Witness some of the cringeworthy comments of Doug Strutt and the resilience of Beatriz in the trailer below:

