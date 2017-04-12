‘Behind the White Glasses’ Exclusive Clip and Poster: Documentary Chronicles the Career of Lina Wertmüller — Watch

The iconic Italian writer/director was the first woman to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Director.

“Behind the White Glasses” screened at the 2016 Venice Film Festival. Now, the documentary about the iconic Italian writer/director Lina Wertmüller will screen at New York City’s historic Quad Cinema, to coincide with the theater’s reopening this month.

Helmed by Italian director Valerio Ruiz, the documentary explores the career of Wertmüller, who in 1977 became the first woman ever to receive a Best Director Academy Award nomination, for her film “Seven Beauties.” The international success of her movies “The Seduction of Mimi,” “Love and Anarchy,” “Swept Away,” and “Seven Beauties” in 1970s made her an icon of Italian cinema.

The title of the documentary refers to Wertmüller signature white eyeglasses. The film features interviews with filmmaker Martin Scorsese, and actors Giancarlo Giannini, Sophia Loren, Harvey Keitel, Rutger Hauer, Nastassja Kinski, as well as Wertmüller herself.

“Always a carnival, always entertaining, always in constant motion, a lot of energy. There wasn’t anybody else working that way at that time,” says Scorsese about Wertmüller.

“Behind the White Glasses” will premiere at the Quad on April 21, followed by a full week’s run. Check out the exclusive clip and poster below.

