Pod Primer: 10 Great Film Podcasts for Beginners and Fans Alike

One thing that’s easy for podcast fans to do is to forget that there are people who don’t listen to podcasts. For fans of the form, there are shows that have become the go-to greatest hits, the shows that at this point are almost a given.

Here at IndieWire we try to provide a regular roundup of the best episodes that are being produced on a regular basis. But for those people just starting out in this crazy podcast world, there aren’t always easy places to start. If you’re reading this, chances are you might enjoy watching movies. If that’s true (the great thing about podcasts is, if you aren’t, that works too), we’ve gathered a few of our favorite film-related shows ideal for commutes and in the background during chores.

Jumping right into these shows can be a daunting task, especially when some of them are hundreds of episodes deep into their runs. So as usual, we’ve also provided some helpful places to start. The next time you find yourself looking for something to listen to on the way home from the theater, here are 10 podcasts that we think are worth a try.

Black List Table Reads

Scripted podcasts now come in all kinds: sci-fi, alternate history, period piece and superhero shows only beginning to crack the list. Franklin Leonard and the team behind the Black List Table Reads have found a way to combine the appeal of those shows with the script-based hook of the site that gives the show its name. Producing feature-length scripts with an impressive roster of actors, from the world of comedy and drama alike, the show has also evolved to become something much more than a table read, something the show proudly describes as “ear movies.” And in keeping with the site’s focus, periodic interviews conducted by Leonard himself also make sure that the writers behind these works get their proper recognition as well.

Where to Start: Terrible Parents, Chrome Noir

Black Men Can’t Jump (in Hollywood)

Comedians and movie talk are almost always a satisfying mix. What the team behind Black Men Can’t Jump brings to this show is a living room banter feel to discussions that go beyond the basic parsing of plot or characters. Relating each film, whether they’re prestige fare or ’90s VHS classics, to the overarching topic of diversity in Hollywood is a entertaining way to engage with how those opportunities have evolved over time. Jonathan Braylock, James III, and Jerah Milligan recognize that not all these films are destined for the pantheon, but each of these titles offer something valuable to consider. (Plus, they have the best movie ratings system this side of “two thumbs up.”)

Where to Start: Kazaam, Get Out, BMCJ Game Show (Live at SXSW)

Though their tangent-heavy discussions almost always veer from the film at hand, few movie discussion podcasts have as much forward momentum as Blank Check, the ongoing series co-hosted by David Sims and Griffin Newman. Diving into the careers of directors whose meteoric rises have given them the proverbial “blank check” to pursue their true storytelling passions unimpeded, these discussions have tackled the likes of James Cameron, M. Night Shyamalan and The Wachowskis. It’s a special Blank Check patented blend of plot summary and microscopic career analysis — and some healthy box office chatter for good measure — that makes these multi-part series as addictive as they are insightful. (Also of note: both iterations of their annual Blankie Awards are some of the best year-in-review shows you’ll find in the film podcast world.)

Where to Start: Titanic with Emily Yoshida and Katey Rich, The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Denzel Washington is the Greatest Actor of All Time Period

On their own, comedians W. Kamau Bell and Kevin Avery are each filling out impressive TV resumes. (Bell is the host of CNN’s “United Shades of America” and Avery is a writer on “Last Week Tonight.”) But the icing on the cake of this partnership is the pride of Denzealots everywhere, a show that stems from the pair’s combined appreciation for the works of Denzel Washington. Going through Washington’s filmography title by title not only gives a helpful overview of the last few decades of a career, it has also become a way to talk about the different ways that American culture has changed over that same time. From the shifting nature of Denzel’s career choices to the wide range of guests who have come on the show to share their personal Top 5, the ongoing series is a testament to the effect that one man’s career can have on any number of lives.

Where to Start: Remember the Titans (w/India Arie), Fences (w/Baron Vaughn)

Fighting in the War Room

Like many of the other shows on this list, calling Fighting in the War Room a film podcast would be selling it a bit short. FitWR has long mined some of their most insightful discussions from areas outside the world of film, with spirited debates on video games, television and (over the past year) politics. But most of these talks about the issues of the day or relevant peeks into the past are rooted in a strong understanding of what makes for good storytelling, regardless of what screen it’s shown on. Co-hosts Katey Rich, Matt Patches, Da7e Gonzales and (full disclosure, IndieWire’s own) David Ehrlich rarely all agree on what’s most worthy of your media consumption energy, but that’s part of the alchemy that’s made this show valuable for so long.

Where to Start: any Quarter Quell, 111 – Animated Animals and 10 Cloverfield Lane Allegiance

Filmspotting

After a dozen years and over 600 episodes, Filmspotting has done what lasting shows do best: maintain its own subculture. There’s a time-tested Filmspotting shorthand woven into the history of past disagreements over new and beloved films, from current co-hosts Josh Larsen and Adam Kempenaar, through Larsen’s predecessors. The Massacre Theatre section never fails to deliver some cringeworthy delights and each week’s Top 5 segment brings with it a fresh way to highlight underappreciated classics. With the ever-expanding roster of guest hosts and spinoff shows (Filmspotting: SVU and The Next Picture Show also deserve your subscription), Filmspotting has been a film appreciation primer for cinephiles and casual fans alike for over a decade.

Where to Start: #491: Top 5 Movie Tattoos (That We’d Get), #583: Green Room / Top 5 Single Location Movies





I Was There Too

Film history is rarely told by those on the fringes, but that’s what keeps Matt Gourley’s show so entertaining. Hearing firsthand accounts from the set of some of the most beloved films of all time truly come to life when relayed by those who had an audience-eye view of these movies unfolding. Some of these anecdotes have lead to major changes in these individual’s lives, but those people who never really experienced such seismic shifts still find plenty of fascinating to bits to bring to these interviews. It’s a series of conversations with cast and crew members that feels the most directed at fans because the interview subjects are ones too.

Where to Start: Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace with Greg Proops, Poltergeist/Raiders of the Last Ark with Martin Casella

Represent

Aisha Harris’ interview show goes beyond commentary by directly engaging with the individuals who are actively shaping the changing state of representation in today’s entertainment. These conversations, many of which revolve around inclusion-based filmmaking decisions, stretch from racial diversity to LGBTQ visibility to the ongoing plague of whitewashing. Harris brings a thoughtful approach to talks with directors, writers, editors, performers and activists, who each recognize both the challenges of and necessity for the work that they are adding to our ongoing cultural dialogue. (For more insight from Harris on Our National Conversation About Conversations About Race and the aforementioned Denzel Washington is the Greatest Actor of All Time Period.)

Where to Start: 2016 in Review, “(A)sexual” Star and Director David Jay and Angela Tucker

Most of the best podcasts are driven by curiosity. While many of the stories that Amy Nicholson includes for her MTV show have their roots in movies, what really stands out is the genuine interest that she has in these subjects that often exist on the outskirts of the industry. The secret passions of Hollywood actors and the unsung below-the-line heroes make for some of the most engaging interview subjects. Come for the unexpected intro anecdotes, stay for the candid discussions on everything from cat-wrangling to Shakespeare’s recreational habits.

Where to Start: Cello…Is It Me, Dermot Mulroney, You’re Looking For?, The Risky Business of Rebellion

Karina Longworth’s ongoing investigation into the undiscovered corners of Hollywood history is one of podcasting’s most thorough cultural resources. Her collections of recurring series (her current features on the tragic histories of Hollywood’s “dead blondes” is an eerie window into the commodification of actresses within the studio system) are as richly thematic as they are thoroughly researched. Whether enjoyed in these collections or as one-off curiosities, Longworth’s insights go beyond critical analysis and into an understanding of how developments in one era of this industry reverberate throughout the others. The result is a helpful compendium of film recommendations and a greater understanding of how the film business has transformed, enriched, and ruined so many lives.

Where to Start: Theda Bara: Hollywood’s First Sex Symbol, Star Wars Episode I: Bette Davis and the Hollywood Canteen

