‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3 Critical Roundup: The ‘Breaking Bad’ Spinoff Continues to Acquit Itself Well

The third season of “Better Call Saul” is here, and so are the reviews. Once again, the “Breaking Bad” spinoff is acquitting itself well with critics, with IndieWire’s Liz Shannon Miller reporting that “yes, we remain scared for the characters we’ve come to love dearly, and yes, everything you love about the show continues as you might hope. Specifically, every action has a reaction, and every bad choice made by Jimmy and his cohorts will come back to haunt them.”

It also garners a rare four-star review from Slant Magazine:

“For all of Gilligan and Gould’s control, there’s also a sense that they haven’t entirely allowed themselves to figure out their characters, as there are mysteries existing between the various partnerships that appear to be bottomless, like actual relationships, and that seem to mock the formal mastery on display, paralleling the self-mastery the characters think they possess.”

Tim Goodman of The Hollywood Reporter is similarly effusive in his praise:

“The larger point is that, with all this character growth continuing, the already superb ‘Better Call Saul’ is in a position to take its biggest creative leap yet. It’s not a surprise that we will eventually get to Jimmy McGill becoming Saul Goodman, but it’s certainly surprising just how heartbreaking that transformation has become.”

Verne Gay makes a bold claim in Newsday:

“Based on the first two episodes, ‘Saul’ is making a case that it could be even better than ‘Breaking Bad’ (and do brush up on your Bible stories).”

And, for Uproxx, Alan Sepinwall puts his trust in Gilligan and co.:

“This isn’t a story taking place in a parallel timeline to ‘Breaking Bad,’ but one traveling down the same terrible track. And, like Saul Goodman’s most important client once said, nothing stops this train. All we can do is travel along it with these superb actors and the gifted writers, directors, and editors who keep the train moving, trusting that we’ll be wildly entertained even as it takes us someplace we keep hoping it won’t.”

