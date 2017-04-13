‘Better Call Saul’: Jimmy Jumps the Gun on a New Hire as a Familiar Face is Teased — Watch

Kim isn't too pleased with Jimmy's hiring practices.

Season 3 of “Better Call Saul” is quickly heading into “Breaking Bad” territory by including past characters. Of course, everyone’s favorite chicken/meth-peddling villain Gus Fring has been slated to appear for some time now, but another familiar face is teased in this exclusive clip from next week’s episode.

In the clip which you can watch below, Jimmy, now running his own law practice alongside Kim, seemingly jumps the gun on a new hire. Not one to waste any time, Jimmy decides to hire the very first applicant of their new law firm, much to the annoyance of Kim.

While the character isn’t named, they are “more than adequate,” according to Jimmy who realizes the potential of someone who “worked at the DMV” which is “like the fifth circle of hell.”

READ MORE: The Best and Worst Prequel TV Series — IndieWire Critics Survey

Further emphasizing the influence of “Breaking Bad” this season, AMC has created a new social media contest for fans of the prequel series Now you can apply to be an executive assistant for Gus Fring through a series of photo challenges using the #LPHIsHiring hashtag on Instagram.

If you want to apply to become Fring’s assistant, Los Pollos Hermanos simply asks that you have “skills as sharp as a box cutter,” and “must be interested in casual family dining and the cooking of other things.”

The winner of the contest will receive a trip to LA with a friend for an exclusive “Better Call Saul” experience.

Season 3 of “Better Call Saul” is now airing Tuesdays at 10 pm on AMC.

Check out our exclusive clip below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.