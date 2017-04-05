‘Better Call Saul’ Teaser: Gus Fring Explains Proper Employee Behavior at Los Pollos Hermanos — Watch

Season 3 of the "Breaking Bad" prequel premieres April 10.

Gus Fring is back! The owner of the chicken joint/drug front Los Pollos Hermanos —who we last saw terrorizing Walter White on “Breaking Bad”— is making a return in season 3 of the series’ prequel, “Better Call Saul.”

AMC has released a new teaser featuring Gus (Giancarlo Esposito). In the video, dressed in his signature crisp yellow shirt and black tie, Gus introduces a ten-week online seminar and explains proper employee behavior at Los Pollos Hermanos. “Each and every day we serve our customers exceptional food with impeccable service,” says Gus on the video. But, as “Breaking Bad” fans know, the restaurant chain also runs as a money laundering business and drug smuggling operation.

Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, the AMC original crime drama series stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Michael McKean, Patrick Fabien and Rhea Seehorn. Season 3 of “Better Call Saul” premieres Monday, April 10 at 10pm. Check out the teaser below.

