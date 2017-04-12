‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2? The Book’s Author Reveals Her Plans for What Happens Next

Liane Moriarty says she'd like to focus more on Bonnie and Celeste.

“Big Little Lies” is over, but is any show really truly over these days? Liane Moriarty, who wrote the novel HBO’s limited series is based on, tells the Sydney Morning Herald that “the producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas. I wouldn’t write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we’ll see what happens.” Moreover, she shared some of those ideas with Sydney’s paper of record.

READ MORE: ‘Big Little Lies’ to ’13 Reasons Why’: In Defense of the One-and-Done Limited Series

“The obvious thing is, first of all, I think we could bring in more of Bonnie’s story from the book,” Moriarty says. “And also what happens next [for Celeste]. That’s the question that’s also a really interesting thing, when you’ve been through a relationship like that, how do you feel now? How would she feel? She’s grieving. She’s still grieving for the end of a terrible relationship and I think that would be a really interesting thing to explore. So there’s a whole lot of different story lines.”

READ MORE: ‘Big Little Lies’ vs. the Book: How the Series’ Changes Strengthened the Mystery and the Bonds of Sisterhood

Nicole Kidman, who stars in the series alongside Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz, recently offered some thoughts of her own with Entertainment Weekly.

“We don’t have any plans for a season 2,” said Kidman, “but the beauty of this is there are so many deep stories here that are ripe for mining. There are so many different ways to go with all of these women. This is such a small portion of their lives but I love that people have connected to them in such a deep way. And everyone in different ways to different women.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.