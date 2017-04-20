Bill Murray Dives Into Classical Music with New Stage Show

The actor's upcoming stage show, titled "New Worlds," will premiere July 20 at Festival Napa Valley, followed by a North American tour.

Bill aMurray has found a new passion: classical music! The actor has teamed up with acclaimed German-born cellist Jan Vogler to put together a stage show, titled “New Worlds,” which will premiere in the summer, according to The New York Times. The show will be accompanied by an album, to be released in August.

READ MORE: Bill Murray Sings A Happy Tune In Paul Shaffer’s New Animated Music Video — Watch

Accompanied by Vogler —who has played with the New York Philharmonic—, violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez, Murray will sing an array of songs, including some selections from “West Side Story” and Stephen Foster’s “Jeanie With the Light Brown Hair.” The actor will also read fragments of Walt Whitman and Ernest Hemingway, while the trio, led by Vogler, plays Schubert, Bach and Piazzolla.

“New Worlds” will premiere on July 20 at Festival Napa Valley, followed by a North American tour, which will include a performance at New York City’s Carnegie Hall in October. The complete tour schedule has not been announced yet.

READ MORE: Bill Murray Reveals He Had a Shot at Jack Nicholson’s Role in the ‘Toni Erdmann’ Remake

“We are from four different continents,” Murray told the Times about all four members being from separate parts of the word —United States, East Germany, China and Venezuela. “And when the continents come together, the music moves right across the peninsulas from one to the other. It’s just a short journey from one continent to the other.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.