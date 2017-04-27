Bill Nye: How the ‘Stranger Things’ Upside Down Dimension Can Exist — Watch

No word on the origins of the Demogorgon, though.

When Netflix has a resident rock star scientist like Bill Nye on the payroll, you can bet the streaming service will put him to good use beyond just hosting his show, “Bill Nye Saves the World.”

In the video below, Nye takes on one of the scientific theories seen in Netflix’s breakout hit “Stranger Things.” On the show itself, teacher Mr. Clarke (Randall P. Havens) took a stab at explaining how to travel to an alternate dimension. His interpretation involved drawing on a paper plate and an elaborate metaphor involving an acrobat, a flea and a rope (no, they didn’t walk into a bar). The rather simplistic explanation, however, didn’t really say how said alternate dimension could exist, which is understandable. There’s no way that Mr. Clarke knew that the boys were dealing with the Upside Down.

READ MORE: ‘Stranger Things’ Demogorgon: Meet the Man Behind the Upside Down’s Faceless Monster

But the Upside Down does exist, at least in the world of “Stranger Things.” And it’s not just a fun horror plot device if you believe the scientists. Watch below to see how Nye boils down the multiverse theory:

Granted, Nye doesn’t confirm that the Upside Down actually exists, but explains that theories support the possibility of its existence. But if there are such things as alternate dimensions, we really hope it doesn’t look like the Upside Down or that it’s populated with monsters like the Demogorgon. Speaking of which, let’s have Nye explain that creature’s anatomy. While we’re at it, can we have a whole series of Nye breaking down “Stranger Things” science? Eleven’s telekinetic abilities, how Will was able to control the Christmas lights, or even the deliciousness of Eggo waffles all require more investigation.

“Bill Nye Saves the World” is currently streaming on Netflix. “Stranger Things” will return for its second season on Oct. 31.

