Bill O’Reilly to Return With ‘No Spin News’ Podcast on Monday

O'Reilly exited Fox News earlier this week.

Well, that was short-lived. Just days after exiting Fox News, which let him go after news of his sexual-harassment allegations caused scores of companies to pull their ads from his show, Bill O’Reilly is returning with a new episode of his “No Spin News” podcast on Monday. The podcast, which is available to premium subscribers of his website, will mark his first public comments since exiting the network on Wednesday.

O’Reilly is one of many conservative voices whose 2017 isn’t going as planned, a list that also includes such joy-spreading personalities as Milo Yiannopoulos (who left Breitbart and had his book deal canceled), Tomi Lahren (who was fired from The Blaze) and Richard Spencer (whose organization lost its tax-exempt status).

O’Reilly called it “tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims” in a statement about his departure from Fox News after 21 years. These claims came from no fewer than seven women and led to lawsuits that cost more than $13 million to settle.

