Björk Becomes a Spectral Being in Beautiful New VR Video “Notget” — Watch

Björk has released the music video for her single “Notget,” which hails from her latest album, “Vulnicura.” The virtual reality clip was directed by Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones, the duo behind Chvrches’ 2015 video “Leave A Trace” and UNKLE’s 2010 “The Runways” and “Follow me Down” videos.

In the clip, the Icelandic singer/songwriter/producer is depicted as some kind of spectral being with light beaming from her body. “Notget” follows the artist’s virtual reality videos for “Stonemilker” and “Black Lake,” and the VR short film for her song “Family.”

“Vulnicura,” which is Björk’s ninth studio album, was released in January 2015 by One Little Indian Records. It was produced by Björk, alongside Alejandro Ghersi (a.k.a. Arca) and Bobby Krlic (a.k.a. The Haxan Cloak).

The full VR version of “Notget” was first shown at the 2016 Airwaves Festival, which took place last November in Iceland, and a teaser was later released. Check out the video below.

