‘Black Mirror’s’ Charlie Brooker Teases Season 4: ‘The World Is F*cked’ If His Story Ideas Become Reality

The Netflix series will return later this year.

It takes hard work to predict the future, or at least create a show that envisions a bleak future.

In a recent interview with Radio Times, “Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker discussed where he is in production on the upcoming fourth season of the dark anthology series, which imagines what would happen if certain technological advances take over our lives.

While he doesn’t see himself as a prognosticator, he does have to keep abreast of the news to see if any advances in technology or current events could render his plots moot.

“Weirdly there was one news story I read the other day that I thought, ‘Oh, how does that reflect on an episode we already finished shooting?… does that answer that? I don’t think it does,’” he said. “So hopefully not. When I’m writing them, I don’t think any of these things will come true, and then it seems like some of them do, which is a bit worrisome generally. I mean these are quite, for this coming season they’re all quite far out there, so I don’t envisage that being a problem. Although, if it does happen, then the world is really fucked. Well, the world is really fucked, so we’ll see.”

In the interview, he also addressed how Season 4 is shaping up, trying to keep stories fresh, and how he felt when Donald Trump won the presidency of the United States. Watch:

