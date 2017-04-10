‘Black Panther’ Cast Produces Amazing Short for the #GetOutChallenge — Watch

"Black Panther's" Lupita Nyong'o posted the video starring "Get Out's" Daniel Kaluuya on Instagram.

Members of the cast and crew of Marvel’s 2018 film “Black Panther” made time to shoot a slick little video for the #GetOutChallenge, the latest social media craze sweeping the internet, and the result is pretty damn impressive.

The challenge requires people to run as fast they can straight toward a camera and turn at the last second, mimicking the scene in Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” in which Walter (Marcus Henderson) comes running straight at Chris (Daniel Kaluuya).

Posted on Instagram by Lupita Nyong’o, the video features “Get Out’s” own Kaluuya — basically re-enacting the scene from the movie — and more than a dozen people from the “Black Panther” cast and crew sprinting straight for him. (Kaluuya will also star in 2018’s “Black Panther”).

While Nyong’o’s short video looks almost professionally made, with sound effects, sharp editing and a short song clip at the end, some of the other videos submitted online with the hashtag #GetOutChallenge have not gone quite as planned. For some of the best bloopers shared so far, click here.

Made for just $4.5 million, “Get Out” has taken in more than $160 million at the box office, earning Peele the distinction of becoming the first African-American debut feature film director to cross the $100 million mark.

To watch the Instagram video, check out the below.

