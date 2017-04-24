‘Blood Drive’ Trailer Revs Up for Gory Grindhouse Good Times — Watch

The grisly series comes to Syfy in June.

Syfy is embracing its grisly side with the new series “Blood Drive,” an homage to grindhouse movies.

The show revolves around a cross-country death race that involves sex, violence and cars that run on blood. “In the distant future of 1999, a global shortage has ravaged civilization. Instead of going green, we went red,” announces the helpful voiceover guy in the trailer below.

During the race, our good-looking heroes, played by Alan Ritchson and Chrstina Ochoa, will encounter all manner of over-the-top characters including monsters, cannibals, nymphomaniacs and Amazons (where are we now?).

Check out the official description and the bloody trailer below:

Get uncomfortable…! In the tradition of classic grindhouse movies, “Blood Drive” is a new series soaked in high-octane chaos and just barely approved for television. After Los Angeles’ last good cop (Alan Ritchson) is forced to join a twisted cross-country death race, his only hope of survival is a dangerous femme fatale who has the need for speed (Christina Ochoa). Oh, and forget gasoline… these cars run on human blood! The series is from Universal Cable Productions and executive producers John Hlavin (“Underworld Awakening”), David Straiton (“Bates Motel”) and Frederik Malmberg (“Let Me In”), along with producer Mark Wheeler (“Becoming”). James Roland (“Weeds”) created the project and is a co-executive producer on the series.

“Blood Drive” premieres Wednesday, June 14 at 10 p.m. on Syfy.

