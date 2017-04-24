‘Bloodline’ Recap Video: Relive Every Essential Moment of the First 2 Seasons

The Netflix series returns for its third and final season in late May.

The Rayburns have been very, very busy.

On Netflix’s family drama “Bloodline,” the Rayburn family may have seemed like the most upstanding, hard-working family in the Florida Keys community, but one dark secret has laid waste to their interpersonal interactions in a way that had far-reaching consequences.

When the series first started, patriarch Robert (Sam Shepard) and matriarch Sally (Sissy Spacek) are celebrating the 45th anniversary of their seaside hotel, The Rayburn Hotel. All of their kids are gathered for the occasion: detective John (Kyle Chandler), marina owner Kevin (Norbert Leo Butz) and attorney Meg (Linda Cardellini). Unbeknownst to the family, they’ll be joined by one more Rayburn: the eldest son Danny (Ben Mendelsohn), the black sheep of the family.

As the show unfolded, each of the Rayburns’ dark and painful secrets came to light, revealing how one caused the next, in a tragic series of a events they couldn’t outrun. The reason why Danny was the most hated and distrusted family member dates back to a tragedy that revealed just how volatile Robert was and how the entire family was unable to cope in its aftermath. They all tried to move on with their lives, but beneath the surface, the torment was ready to show its face in each of the Rayburns.

Before diving back into the show’s final season, here’s a reminder of the Rayburn family drama. Watch the recap of the first two seasons below:

The series has earned Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice and WGA Award nominations and won an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Emmy for Mendelsohn in 2016.

“Bloodline” returns for its third and final season on May 26 on Netflix.

