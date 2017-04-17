The final season of "Bloodline" is coming back sooner than you think.

Netflix is stacking the Emmys deck as best it can.

While many networks have started trotting out their Emmy favorites in April, hoping to boost campaigns by releasing new episodes (and garnering more media coverage and cultural cache) as close to the nomination voting period as possible, Netflix has the privilege of focusing even later.

And “Bloodline” just joined the party.

Season 3 of the Emmy-winning drama will premiere Friday, May 26. It’s the final year for the Rayburn clan, and they’re in a great position to keep their gold rush going.

Since Netflix releases full seasons all at once, their shows can qualify as long as they’re out before May 31. Weekly releases need to get more than half of season’s content out before the deadline, but Netflix’s all-at-once strategy gives them the opportunity to debut even later.

Netflix is hoping that helps maintain momentum throughout Emmys season, which could really boost a series like “Bloodline.” After a buzzy second season — both on and off screen — “Bloodline” went quiet. Season 2 debuted in late May 2016 and was met with enthusiastic reviews. Kyle Chandler and Ben Mendelsohn went on to land Emmy nominations for the Netflix series in July, and Mendelsohn won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama. Shortly after the ceremony in September, Netflix confirmed the upcoming third season would be the series’ last, clocking in at just 10 episodes instead of 13 (like the first two).

Since then, we hadn’t heard much about the acclaimed drama. Even when Netflix announced a powerful May lineup, stocked with Emmy contenders like “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “House of Cards,” and “Master of None,” the “Bloodline” release date remained a mystery.

Now that it’s been confirmed, that shifts the Emmy conversation back in favor of Chandler, Mendelsohn — assuming the character finds a way into Season 3, as he did Season 2 — and “Bloodline.” Here’s the slugline provided for Season 3:

They’re not bad people, but they did a bad thing… and then a few dozen more.

And that will most certainly continue as the Rayburns reach the end of their morally-ambiguous journey in the 10-episode final season of Bloodline, launching Friday, May 26, everywhere Netflix is available.

Take a look at the first look teaser below.

Below are first look photos from Season 3, featuring Norman Leo Butz, Chloe Sevigny, Sissy Spacek, John Leguizamo, Jacinda Barrett, Katie Finneran, and Kyle Chandler.









