Blumhouse Gets Into Indie TV, Sets ‘Purge’ Series and Roger Ailes Limited Series As First Projects

The producers of "Get Out" and "The Jinx" will partner with ITV to make more killer television.

Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions, famous for low-budget horror franchises like “The Purge,” “Insidious,” and “Paranormal Activity,” has launched an independent television studio with ITV Studios. Blumhouse Television will be a true independent studio, specializing in original scripted and unscripted “dark” genre programming.

The flagship series for the new arm of the studio will be a series continuation of the highly successful “Purge” franchise for USA and SyFy. The horror franchise is about one day a year when rule of law is suspended and all hell breaks loose, and recently saw its highest-grossing film ever, “The Purge: Election Year.”

The company will also produce a limited series for Showtime about Fox News founder Roger Ailes, titled “Secure and Hold: The Last Days of Roger Ailes.” Academy Award-winning director Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”) will write and produce, along with New York magazine’s Gabriel Sherman, who led the reporting about Ailes’ sexual harassment scandal. Sherman will also serve as executive producer and writer.

Blum is no stranger to television; he executive-produced the Emmy Award-winning series “The Jinx” and “The Normal Heart.” With the ITV investment, Blumhouse will substantially grow its television development and production departments, with Blum maintaining creative control.

