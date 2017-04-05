Blumhouse Executive Josh Raffel Joins Trump White House

Raffel will oversee communications for the Office of American Innovation, ran by Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner.

Josh Raffel is leaving his position as Head of Marketing and Communications at Blumhouse, the company of Hollywood producer Jason Blum, who has produced hit horror films such as “The Purge,” and “Insidious,” and Jordan Peele’s social thriller “Get Out.” Raffel will now oversee communications for the White House Office of American Innovation (OAI), as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

OAI is a newly created group tasked with bringing innovative business ideas to create new policies and help reform the federal government. The group is ran by Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner. Raffel had previously managed communications for Kushner’s family business while working at Hiltzik Strategies. Other entertainment clients of Raffel’s at Hiltzik included TV and radio host Glenn Beck, film executive Jeff Robinov’s Studio 8 production company, Sony Pictured and Blum.

While at Blumhouse, Raffel oversaw marketing and communications for all of Blum-produced efforts, including the 2016 horror thriller “Ouija: Origin of Evil,” directed by Mike Flanagan. Teri Everett, who was the top spokesperson for Universal Filmed Entertainment Group until last February, will replace Raffel at Blumhouse.

