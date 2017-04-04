Bong Joon-ho Will Reteam With Frequent Star Song Kang-ho for Next Film — Report

The two are reportedly at work on a new movie called "Parasite."

If AsianWiki is to be believed, Bong Joon-ho and Song Kang-ho are set to collaborate once more. The “Mother,” “Memories of Murder” and “Snowpiercer” director is reportedly following this year’s “Okja” with “Parasite,” described as being about “a family going through a disturbance.” No other news is available, nor has the project itself been confirmed.

The two have already made three films together, and Song is among the best-known actors in his native South Korea. He most recently starred in “The Age of Shadows,” which served as its country’s submission to the Academy Awards this year but wasn’t nominated.

Here’s the synopsis for “Okja,” which heads to Netflix on June 28 and could potentially premiere at Cannes next month: “For 10 idyllic years, young Mija (An Seo Hyun) has been caretaker and constant companion to Okja—a massive animal and an even bigger friend—at her home in the mountains of South Korea. But that changes when the family-owned multinational conglomerate Mirando Corporation takes Okja for themselves and transports her to New York, where image obsessed and self-promoting CEO Lucy Mirando (Tilda Swinton) has big plans for Mija’s dearest friend. With no particular plan but single-minded in intent, Mija sets out on a rescue mission.”

