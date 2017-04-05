‘Breaking Bad’ Video Essay Explores How the Pilot Sets Up Everything We Need to Know About the Series — Watch

The clip takes an in-depth look at Vince Gilligan's pilot.

“Breaking Bad” is, hands down, one of the best television shows of our times. After the series finale on September 29, 2013, fans of the crime drama series created by Vince Gilligan were left longing for more. While some of us have moved, others are now hooked on its prequel, “Better Call Saul,” which will have its season 3 premiere April 10.

READ MORE: Vince Gilligan Remembers ‘Breaking Bad’: Five Things We Learned From His Reddit AMA

Now, “Breaking Bad” fans are being treated to a video essay that explores the series’ pilot and, in it, how Gilligan managed “to introduce the premise of the show, establish Walt’s character in a deep and clear way and tell a satisfying, self-contained story.” Watch the video essay below.

READ MORE: ‘Breaking Bad’ The Movie: How Condensing the Show Robs You of What You Really Want — Walt and Jesse, Together

In “Breaking Bad,” after being diagnosed with lung cancer, a high school chemistry teacher named Walter White turns into a life of crime manufacturing and selling methamphetamine, as a way to secure a future for his family. The series starred Bryan Cranston in the leading role of Walter, alongside Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Betsy Brandt, RJ Mitte and Dean Norris.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.