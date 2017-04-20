‘Broad City’: Abbi and Ilana Celebrate 4/20 in New Web Video — Watch

The ladies celebrate marijuana's biggest day of the year.

The season 4 premiere of “Broad City” is not until August. But, luckily for fans of Abbi and Iliana, Comedy Central has released a brand new short entitled “Hack Into Broad City – Sharing a Bowl,” as part of the show’s accompanying web series, “Hack Into Broad City.” In the video, the ladies smoke pot in celebration of 4/20, marijuana’s biggest day of the year, when at exactly 4:30pm pot smokers around the country gather to smoke, and pot shops in legal weed states offer discounts to their customers.

The video features Abbi and Ilana chatting via webcam as they prepare to smoke pot in honor of “the holidaze,” as Ilana puts it. Once they start smoking, the duo experiences a case of teleportation when Ilana’s pipe suddenly disappears and Abbi finds it in her room. “The girls toke up in honor of weed’s biggest day of the year — and accidentally stumble into the realm of the uncanny,” reads the description of the video. Check out the clip below.

