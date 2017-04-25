‘Brockmire’: Watch Hank Azaria Discover the Terrifying World of ASMR YouTube Videos

Azaria also voices a Jewish cat in this exclusive look at this week's episode.

When you’re a famous baseball announcer who’s fallen from glory, you’ll do anything to get back on top… including impressions of animated cats and experimenting with ASMR.

This is where we find Hank Azaria’s Jim Brockmire in this week’s episode, “Breakout Year.” In a bid to keep himself in the cultural conversation — and maintain the value of his name — the former professional baseball commentator voices a cat named “Jim Brockmeower” and then learns about a niche market with big viewership on YouTube.

In the clip below, Brockmire — with the help of techno-savy intern Charles (Tyrel Jackson Williams) — shows just how far he’ll go (and where he won’t) in a sharp, funny snippet from the latest episode.

“Brockmire” premiered April 5 on IFC and has been enjoying a well-reviewed first season. Co-starring Amanda Peet, the official synopsis reads as follows:

Brockmire is a famed major league baseball announcer who suffers an embarrassing and very public meltdown live on the air after discovering his beloved wife’s serial infidelity. A decade later, Jim Brockmire decides to reclaim his career and love life in a small American rust belt town that has seen better days, calling minor league baseball games for the Morristown Frackers. The struggling team is led by Jules (Amanda Peet), the strong-willed, hard-drinking owner and Charles (Tyrel Jackson Williams), the naïve but enthusiastic team intern.

New episodes air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on IFC. Watch the video below:

