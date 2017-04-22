Camp John Waters Invites You to Sing Karaoke and Play Bloody Mary Bingo With the ‘Pink Flamingos’ Director

Fans of "Female Trouble" and "Hairspray" will have a divine time.

Never change, John Waters. The singular writer/director — whose 71st birthday it happens to be today — has announced the weekend-long Camp John Waters, an “adult summer camp” being held in Kent, Connecticut from September 22-24. Tickets aren’t cheap (they range from $499-$599), but they do prove a unique opportunity to spend three days with the man responsible for “Pink Flamingos” and other divine oddities.

READ MORE: ‘Feud’: John Waters on Becoming William Castle and His Love of Great Gimmicks

In addition to traditional summer-camp activities, the one-of-a-kind event will also entail watching not only Waters’ movies but also his one-man show, performing karaoke to “Hairspray,” playing Bloody Mary Bingo and enjoying scotch and cigars — which is to say, exactly the kind of wholesome pastimes you’d expect of the “Cry-Baby” and “Multiple Maniacs” director.

READ MORE: John Waters Wants You to Wreck Things From the Inside in ‘Make Trouble’ Book Trailer — Watch

Waters, who’s currently on a book tour with his memoir “Make Trouble,” will be in attendance throughout the weekend. If you’d like to praise his recent work in “Feud” or politely ask him whether he’ll ever get the chance to follow up 2004’s “A Dirty Shame,” this could be your best shot. More details here.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.