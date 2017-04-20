Cannes 2017 Announces Directors’ Fortnight Lineup, Including Sean Baker’s ‘The Florida Project’

The 2017 Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17 to May 28.

The 49th annual edition of the Cannes Film Festival’s lauded Directors’ Fortnight section announced its picks this morning. The section is a non-competitive sidebar, but members of the Société des Réalisateurs Français, which organizes the event, do dole out honors.

Directors’ Fortnight artistic director Edouard Waintrop announced the titles in a roughly 40 minute presentation Thursday. Films that screened in the section last year included Laura Poitras’ “Risk,” Pablo Larrain’s “Neruda” and Claude Barras’s “My Life as A Zucchini.”

Check out the full lineup below:

“Un Beau Soleil Interieur,” directed by Claire Denis (Opening Night Film)

“A Ciambra,” directed by Jonas Carpignano

“Bushwick,” directed by Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott

“Patti Cakes,” directed by Geremy Jasper

“Alive in France,” directed by Abel Ferrara

“L’amant d’un Jour,” directed by Philippe Garrel

“Curio Puri,” directed by Roberto De Paolis

“The Florida Project,” directed by Sean Baker

“Frost,” directed by Sharunas Bartas

“I Am Not a Witch,” directed by Rungano Nyoni

“Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc,” directed by Bruno Dumont

“L’intrust,” directed by Leonardo Di Costanzo

“La Defensa del Dragon,” directed by Natalia Santa

“Marlina Si Pembunuh Dalam Empat Babak,” directed by Mouly Surya

“Mobile Homes,” directed by Vladimir de Fontenay

“Nothingwood,” directed by Sonia Kronlund

“Ôtez-moi d’un Doute,” directed by Carine Tardieu

“The Rider,” directed by Chloé Zhao

“West of the Jordan River (Field Diary Revisited),” directed by Amos Gitai

“Ague Mole,” directed by Laura Goncalves and Alexandra Ramires

“La Bouche,” directed by Camilo Restrepo

“Copa-Loca,” directed by Christos Massalas

Creme de Menthe,” directed by David Philippe Gagné and Jean-Marc E. Roy

“Farpões, Baldios,” directed by Marta Mateus

“Min Borda,” directed by Niki Lindroth von Bahr

