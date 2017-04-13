2017 Cannes Film Festival Announces Lineup (Updated Live)

The 2017 Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17 to May 28.

The Cannes Film Festival is about to announce its lineup for the 70th edition, following its tradition of unveiling every competition film (along with Un Certain Regard titles and other assorted offerings) in a morning press conference taking place at 5 a.m. EST.

This year’s fest includes 49 films from 29 countries, nine of of which are debut movies from directors.

“Since every day we have another move from Donald Trump, I hope North Korea and Syria won’t cast a shadow on the 70th edition,” said journalist Pierre Lescure before the announcement.

Competition

Un Certain Regard

“Barbara”

“Lucky”

“Closeness” by Kantemir Balagov

Out of Competition

“Blade of the Immortal” directed by by Miike Takashi

“How to Talk to Girls At Parties” directed by John Cameron Mitchell

“Beauty and the Dogs”

“Visages, Villages” directed by Agnès Varda

Special Screenings

“An Inconvenient Sequel”

“Top of the Lake: China Girl”

“Promised Land”

“Come Swim”

“Demons in Paradise”

“Carne y Arena”

“Clair’s Camera”

Midnight Screenings

“The Villainous”

“The Merciless”

The Cannes Film Festival runs May 17-28.

