Cannes Adds Roman Polanski Film to Lineup

The Cannes Film Festival has announced the addition of seven new films to the 2017 lineup, including Roman Polanski’s “D’après une histoire vraie” (“Based on a True Story”). Written by Polanski and French filmmaker Olivier Assayas and based on the novel by Delphine de Vigan, the film will screen in the Out of Competition section. Other filmmakers whose work has been added include Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund, Argentinian writer-director Santiago Mitre and Iranian-born Swiss filmmaker Barbet Schroeder.

The full list of the new additions are below.

Competition

“The Square,” directed by Ruben Östlund

Out of Competition

“D’après une histoire vraie,” directed by Roman Polanski

Un Certain Regard

“La Cordillera,” directed by Santiago Mitre

“Walking Past the Future,” directed by Li Ruijun

Special Screenings

“Le Vénérable W.,” directed by Barbet Schroeder

“Carré 35,” directed by Éric Caravaca

Children’s Screening

“Zombillénium” directed by Arthur de Pins and Alexis Ducord

The 2017 festival will alse feature a screening tribute to André Téchiné, presenting his newest film “Nos années folles.”

The 2017 Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17 to May 28. Pedro Almodovar will serve as president of the main competition jury. Uma Thurman will head the Un Certain Regard jury.

