Cannes: How to Get a Sales Agent or Distributor for Your Unfinished Film

Now in its fifth year, the Marché du Films' "Goes to Cannes" lab will welcome more unfinished films from festivals around the world.

The Cannes Film Festival market is hungry for more works-in-progress seeking distribution. This year’s “Goes to Cannes” program at the Marché du Film will welcome unfinished films from festivals around the world, with each festival having the opportunity to send five projects that are still in post-production. Now in its fifth year, the “Goes to Cannes” lab more has more than doubled the amount of participating festivals, from just five in 2016 to 11 this year.

At the Marché, the filmmaking teams behind the works-in-progress will introduce their projects to sales agents, distributors and festival programmers and show clips during a two-hour market screening session open to all Marché du Film badge holders. Below is the full list of participating film festivals for the 2017 edition:

Annecy International Animation Festival

Hong Kong – Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF)

Los Cabos International Film Festival

Frontières (Fantasia Film Festival)

Guadalajara International Film Festival

Vilnius International Film Festival

Dubai International Film Festival

New Horizon Polish Days

Thessaloniki International Film Festival

International Film Fest of Panama

“With over 12,000 registered film professionals, we believe that the Marché du Film offers the perfect opportunity for the films to reach their goals of finding the last bit of financing they need, a sales agent and distributors, as well as a prestigious festival premiere,” Elise Jalladeau, general director of the Thessaloniki International Film Festival, said in a statement.

More information on the “Goes to Cannes” program can be found here.

