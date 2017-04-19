‘Captain Marvel’: ‘Half Nelson’ Filmmakers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck Tapped to Helm Female Superhero Film — Report

The Brie Larson-starring superhero property has reportedly grabbed not just one, but two talented indie filmmakers.

Has Marvel’s hunt for a “Captain Marvel” director come to an end? According to Variety, yes, thanks to a report that “Half Nelson” and “Mississippi Grind” filmmakers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck have been tapped to direct the Brie Larson-starring superhero feature.

The outlet reports that “the studio had met with several contenders and sources say the studio not only wanted to make sure that the search was thorough but that the script was in the right shape before tapping who would direct it.” Marvel made it clear early on that it was a priority for the film to be directed by a woman. The film’s script, focused on Air-Force-pilot-turned-superhero Carol Danvers, is currently being written by Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman.

READ MORE: Why Brie Larson Is the Perfect Pick for Captain Marvel – Girl Talk

Variety adds, “The studio was looking for a unique point of view and they are heading into a new era films where they want to grow and change in a certain way that fits that new environment. Execs met with the duo many times before the studio decided to go with them and time and time agan the pair impressed the studio with what they wanted to do with this character.”

>Boden and Fleck were reportedly in the mix for the “Guardians of the Galaxy” gig before James Gunn snagged it back in 2012, so Marvel has clearly been keeping an eye on the talented duo over the years.

Marvel has been on the hunt for a “Captain Marvel” director for months, with rumors circulating that various female helmers, including Lorene Scafaria, Niki Caro, Lesli Linka Glatter, Elizabeth Wood, Jennifer Kent and Jennifer Yuh, were in the mix.

READ MORE: James Gunn Should Make as Many ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Movies As He Wants

On the film side, Boden and Fleck most recently directed the Ben Mendelsohn-starring drama “Mississippi Grind,” though they’ve also been on the TV beat with gigs helming “The Affair” and “Billions.”

They are best known for their Ryan Gosling-starring breakout “Half Nelson,” which earned the actor his first Oscar nomination (Fleck is the sole credited director on that project, though the pair wrote it together and their process has always been extremely collaborative).

“Captain Marvel” is scheduled to hit theaters on March 8, 2019.

Marvel was not available for comment.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.