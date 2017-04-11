‘Chris Gethard: Career Suicide’ Trailer: One-Man Show Explores the Comedian’s Depression and Sad-Uncle Physique — Watch

The special, produced by Judd Apatow, will premiere May 6 on HBO.

“Hate to say it…but sometimes people just break. Welcome to a comedy show.”

Chris Gethard is baring all his inner demons (and sad uncle physique) onstage in his one-man off-Broadway show “Career Suicide,” which will be broadcast this May on HBO. Despite the heavy material that Gethard delves into, the comedian, talk show, and podcast host is sure to bring on the laughs, as shown in the trailer below.

Gethard, who audiences may recognize from the critically acclaimed “Don’t Think Twice,” explores his bout with depression, the stigma of seeking therapy in northern New Jersey, and finding out that most 11 year old kids do not, in fact, have “an internal monologue that sounds just like Travis Bickle from ‘Taxi Driver.'”

Taped at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center in February, the comedy special is executive produced by Judd Apatow, which shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise given his recent preference for producing material that delves into its creators’ most personal stories. Current HBO shows produced by Apatow include Lena Dunham’s “Girls” and Pete Holmes’ semi-autobiographical “Crashing,” both of which have explored their respective creators’ personal lives in the same fashion as Gethard’s soul-baring one-man show.

“Career Suicide,” written by Gethard, will air Saturday May 6 at 10 p.m. on HBO.

