Carrie Fisher to Appear in Final ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Her Brother Reveals

Todd Fisher says Princess Leia will return in Episode IX.

Episode IX of the ‘Star Wars’ saga is set to wrap up the main series, and even though Princess Leia actress Carrie Fisher died in December before filming, her brother says she will still appear in the final film. Todd Fisher spoke with New York Daily News about the final chapter, and said that he, along with Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd, gave the studio permission to use his sister’s likeness in the film.

“She’s as much a part of it as anything and I think her presence now is even more powerful than it was, like Obi Wan — when the saber cuts him down he becomes more powerful,” he said. “I feel like that’s what’s happened with Carrie. I think the legacy should continue. I’m not the only part in that equation, but I think the people deserve to have her. She’s owned by them.”

Todd also revealed that he has complete faith that the story will adequately honor his late sister.

“You don’t mess with this legacy,” he said. “It would be like rewriting the Bible. To me, ‘Star Wars’ is the holy grail of storytelling and lore and you can’t mess with it.”

Watch Carrie in the trailer for “The Force Awakens:”

