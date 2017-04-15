Carrie Fisher Will Not Appear in ‘Star Wars’ Episode IX After All

Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy revealed the news at this year's Star Wars Celebration in Orlando.

The late, great Carrie Fisher will not appear in “Star Wars: Episode IX,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed during the “Star Wars Celebration” in Orlando.

“Sadly, Carrie will not be in ‘Nine,’” Kennedy said. “But we’ll see a lot of her in ‘Eight,’ which is great.”

The actress’ brother, Todd Fisher, had told various media outlets that his sister would have a role in the ninth installment.

“[Todd Fisher] was probably confused because we finished everything in ‘Eight,’ and Carrie is absolutely phenomenal in the movie. We’re so happy that we were able to complete shooting in the summer. Unfortunately, Carrie passed away. By the time we were well underway with ‘Episode Nine’ in our thoughts — we had not written the script yet — but we’ve regrouped, we started over again in January,” Kennedy said.

READ MORE: Mark Hamill Pays Tribute to Carrie Fisher at Intimate Star Wars Celebration Panel

Set to hit theaters in May, 2019, the film is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who wrote the script with “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson.

Fisher passed away last December at the age of 60. After returning to the franchise in “The Force Awakens,” she will also appear in “The Last Jedi.” The actress was honored Thursday in many moving tributes, including from her daughter, Billie Lourd, and her co-star, Mark Hamill.

ABC’s “Good Morning America” tweeted a portion of Kennedy’s interview:

EXCLUSIVE: Lucasfilm President Kathy Kennedy says Carrie Fisher will NOT be in @StarWars Episode 9 as General Leia. #SWCO #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/gxH80QteYb — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2017

This year’s Star Wars Celebration runs April 13 – 17 in Orlando, Florida.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.