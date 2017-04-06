‘Catastrophe’ Trailer: Why Isn’t Rob Wearing Any Pants in This Season 3 Sneak Peek? — Watch

The trailer also features a posthumous Carrie Fisher.

“Catastrophe” is returning soon to pick up what’s left of Rob and Sharon’s marriage.

When we left the couple at the end of Season 2, Rob and Sharon (Rob Delany, Sharon Horgan) had just had a hungover reconciliation on a park bench, which sadly may be short-lived. Afterwards, Rob stumbled upon Sharon’s receipt for the morning-after pill, which was the result of a possible fling she had with a younger man. (She really just can’t remember.)

READ MORE: Sharon Horgan Pens Emotional Tribute to ‘Catastrophe’ Co-Star Carrie Fisher

As for Rob, he didn’t come clean fully either about how he started drinking again when they were apart. Even if the receipt never resurfaced, their underlying problems would eventually have come out. The trailer for Season 3 certainly shows that they’re dealing with some major trust issues between them — nevertheless, the biggest appeal of this series is their absolutely hilarious and loving dynamic even amidst heartbreak. We believe, we hope that they can weather any issues, even their own personal demons.

Here’s the official description of Season 3 from Amazon:

“Rob and Sharon have faced down unexpected pregnancy and abrupt parenthood, but can they survive an unexplained receipt for the morning-after pill? With their relationship on shaky ground, they attempt to weather unemployment, mortgages, children who bite, Brexit, jealous coworkers, drunken mistakes, friends in rehab, disastrous job interviews, insane family, and, of course, keeping the children alive.”

Watch the official trailer for Season 3 below, which features Rob without his pants, Sharon denying infidelity and Carrie Fisher as Rob’s mother in a posthumous performance.

“Catastrophe” returns for its third season on Friday, April 28 on Amazon.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.