‘Cézanne et Moi’ Clip: A Famous Friendship Between Two Great Artists Unravels in Heartbreaking Fashion — Watch

Paul Cézanne and Émile Zola were long-time pals who both pursued major artistic dreams, but at what cost?

Daniele Thompson’s “Cézanne et Moi” follows the parallel paths of two of France’s most lauded artists: post-impressionist painter Paul Cézanne and novelist Émile Zola. The pair first met at school in Aix-en-Provence and continued to maintain their close relationship as they both became working artists in Paris (with varying success).

Often told through flashbacks, the film chronicles their shared artsy sensibilities and their very different circumstances in life — Zola grew up poor, while Cézanne struggled with his wealthy background — showing off a strong portrait of both the men and their unique bond.

But that doesn’t mean that their relationship was always an easy one, and our exclusive clip shows the often fraught friendship between the two unique men. Check it out below.

“Cezanne et Moi” is currently playing in Los Angeles and will open in New York on Friday, April 7.

