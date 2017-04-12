Charlie Murphy, ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Comedian, Dies at 57

Eddie Murphy's younger brother died from leukemia Wednesday morning.

Comedian Charlie Murphy has died. According to TMZ, Eddie Murphy’s younger brother died on Wednesday morning from leukemia. He was 57.

The sad news was announced by Charlie’s manager, who told TMZ the comedian past away in a New York City hospital. He had been undergoing chemotherapy.

Charlie, who had made a name for himself in the stand-up industry, co-starred on “Chappelle’s Show.” He also co-wrote Eddie Murphy’s films “Vampire in Brooklyn” (1995) and “Norbit” (2007).

He made his feature film debut in the 1989 comedy “Harlem Nights,” alongside his brother Eddie. He then went on to appearing in films such as “CB4,” “The Pe rfect Holiday,” and “Night at the Museum.” He also co-starred in TV series like “Are We There Yet?” “Black Jesus,” “The Boondocks” and “Meet the Blacks.”

Recently he headlined “The Comedy Get Down” tour alongside George Lopez, Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, and D.L. Hughley. His last TV work was playing prison guard Marshal Williams on the fourth season of the crime drama series “Power” on Stars —premiering in June—, as reported in January by Entertainment Weekly.

