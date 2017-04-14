Chelsea Handler Investigates Whether or Not Donald Trump Got Syphilis in the 1980s — Watch

In February, the New Republic published an article suggesting Trump's "bizarre, volatile behavior" could be due to untreated syphilis.

On the latest episode of her weekly Netflix talk show, Chelsea Handler set out to investigate whether or not Donald Trump may have contracted syphilis in the 1980s, a theory brought up by the New Republic in February. In the article, Dr. Steven Beutler, an infectious disease specialist in San Bernardino, CA, suggested that Trump’s “bizarre, volatile behavior” could be due to untreated syphilis. According to Beutler, the President may have contracted the disease back in the ’80s when he led a promiscuous sexual life, according to what Trump himself said during an interview with Howard Stern back in 1997, when he admitted he used to sleep around with different women in the prior decade.

As Dr. Beutler explained, syphilis could be broken down into three stages and in Mr. Trump’s case, the disease may be in the third stage or the tertiary stage, which is when the untreated disease has entered a prolonged latent phase in the body from 10 to 30 years since the initial infection. “Commonly recognized symptoms include irritability, loss of ability to concentrate, delusional thinking, and grandiosity. Memory, insight, and judgment can become impaired. Insomnia may occur,” Dr. Beutler explained.

“Now, I don’t want to act like Donald Trump and spout out accusations without having any proof whatsoever,” the comedian said on her show. “So let’s take a look at the facts.” Check out the segment below.

