Chelsea Handler Returns In Time to Take on Trump: ‘He’s Unfit to Do Anything’ — IndieWire’s Turn It On Podcast

As Season 2 of Netflix’s weekly talk show "Chelsea" premieres, the host says she’s never been more motivated in terms of politics and being "a loud voice of opposition."

Chelsea Handler has plenty to say about Donald Trump, and argues for her right to say it. While critics may blast celebrities for speaking out about politics, the “Chelsea” host thinks that’s absurd.

“It’s one thing to be an idiot and not know what you’re talking about,” she said. “But if you’re informed and have an opinion, why would I not talk about politics?”

Netflix

“Chelsea” returns for Season 2 on Netflix this Friday, with a slightly different format: Rather than three half-hour shows a week, “Chelsea” will now post a one-hour episode weekly (every Friday). This week’s episode was taped on both Monday and Wednesday (in order to accommodate guest schedules), and features Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone and the cast of “Nobodies,” as well as CNN’s Van Jones, Christian Amanpour and Veep’s Matt Walsh.

The show will also continue to highlight Handler’s experiences as she travels around the globe in order to learn new things and meet new people. Among her stops during hiatus: England, Wales, Paris, and India (where she thinks she may have ingested opium).

Netflix

But it’s the election of Donald Trump as president that is driving Handler these days. Topical conversations were a hallmark of “Chelsea” Season 1, and they now take on a new urgency.

“I like the idea of doing a serious show mixed with funny stuff,” she said. “Now especially with this shitshow in the White House I want to make sure we’re able to talk about the serious stuff and the funny stuff about it. I’ve been more motivated than I’ve ever been in terms of politics, and been trying to keep people informed and be a loud voice of opposition.”

IndieWire

Handler said it’s been “easier than I thought” to take on the White House, given the regular gaffes coming from his key aides. “He’s obviously proven time and again that he’s unfit to do anything.”

