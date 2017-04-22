Chris Pratt Says Blue-Collar Americans Aren’t Represented in Hollywood

The "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" actor tweeted shortly after making the comment, calling it a "pretty stupid thing to say."

Around the same time Chris Pratt received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday night, the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” star was facing a mini-backlash for having recently put his foot in his mouth by saying that he doesn’t think average Americans are necessarily represented in movies.

“I don’t see personal stories that necessarily resonate with me, because they’re not my stories,” Pratt told Men’s Fitness. “I think there’s room for me to tell mine, and probably an audience that would be hungry for them. The voice of the average, blue-collar American isn’t necessarily represented in Hollywood.”

To his credit, Pratt addressed the mini-controversy on Twitter before the night was over.

That was actually a pretty stupid thing to say. I’ll own that. There’s a ton of movies about blue collar America. https://t.co/DclYfNsiv3 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 21, 2017

In the interview, Pratt also addressed how politicized America is right now, something just about everyone can agree on. “I really feel there’s common ground out there that’s missed because we focus on the things that separate us,” he said. “You’re either the red state or the blue state, the left or the right. Not everything is politics. And maybe that’s something I’d want to help bridge, because I don’t feel represented by either side.”

Though Pratt is a straight white man, he said that he thinks he could find common ground with virtually anyone in America.

“I do feel like I relate to everybody—to the struggles of people both out here and where I grew up,” he said. “I feel like I could have a beer or a meal with just about anyone and find something to relate to.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” hits theaters on May 5.

