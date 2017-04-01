‘Creature From The Black Lagoon’ Remake Coming From ‘Aquaman’ Writer

Will Beall will continue his dip in aquatic properties for a new take on the 1954 classic.

One of the most iconic creature features from the ’50s — Jack Arnold’s “Creature From The Black Lagoon” — is getting a big screen remake, courtesy of writer Will Beall. Having scripted the upcoming “Aquaman,” Beall will be putting his spin on the legendary tale, with production from the team behind the upcoming Universal’s Monsters Universe, Deadline reports.

The original movie was widely praised upon release as an innovative and scary adventure. IndieWire’s sister site Variety reviewed the film on December 31, 1953, writing that, “the 3-D lensing adds to the eerie effects of the underwater footage, as well as to the monster’s several appearances on land. The below-water scraps between skin divers and the prehistoric thing are thrilling and will pop goose pimples on the susceptible fan, as will the closeup scenes of the scaly, gilled creature. Jack Arnold’s direction does a firstrate job of developing chills and suspense, and James C. Havens rates a good credit for his direction of the underwater sequences. Richard Carlson and Julie Adams co-star in the William Alland production and carry off the thriller very well.”

Watch the trailer for the 1954 version of “Creature From The Black Lagoon” below:

