Damien Chazelle Heading to Television With Parisian Musical Drama ‘The Eddy’

After becoming the youngest Best Director winner in history, Damien Chazelle is heading to television.

Damien Chazelle isn’t done with musicals just yet. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the “La La Land” Oscar winner is coming to television with a Parisian musical drama that is currently being shopped around to networks.

The project, entitled “The Eddy,” will follow the owner and house band of a Paris music club. Playwright Jack Thorne (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) is writing the script.

While the series does not have a home yet, expect buyers like Netflix and Amazon to be interested given Chazelle’s involvement. His profile has been raised significantly since he became the youngest filmmaker in history to win the Oscar for Best Director. Before he heads to television, Chazelle is attached to direct Ryan Gosling in Neil Armstrong drama “First Man.”

Chazelle is the latest in a very long line of filmmakers coming to the small screen. His awards competitor Barry Jenkins is setting up “The Underground Railroad” limited series at Amazon. Other big names include Nicolas Winding Refn and Yorgos Lanthimos.

According to THR sources, “The Eddy” is coming together quickly and is being packaged to cable and streaming outlets.

