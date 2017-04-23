‘Dark Phoenix’ Confirmed as the Next ‘X-Men’ Movie

Sophie Turner currently stars as Jean Grey/Phoenix.

The phoenix is once again rising from the ashes. 20th Century Fox has confirmed that the follow-up to last year’s “X-Men: Apocalypse” will be “Dark Phoenix,” which is due in theaters on November 2, 2018; also on the studio’s superhero docket are “New Mutants (April 13, 2018) and “Deadpool 2” (June 1, 2018).

Centered around the powerful mutant Jean Grey, AKA Phoenix, the storyline was previously the focus of 2006’s poorly received “X-Men: The Last Stand.” Famke Janssen played Grey in the original trilogy, while Sophie Turner of “Game of Thrones” now portrays the iconic mutant. Writer/producer Simon Kinberg previously told Entertainment Weekly that he “definitely would love to take another stab at the Dark Phoenix story.”

“The seeds of Phoenix definitely are planted in [‘Apocalypse’],” continued Kinberg. “She can’t control her powers unless she either fully stops them or lets them all loose, and that’s kind of Phoenix. I think in future movies to come we’ll definitely see a bit more of that.”

