Darren Aronofsky Directs Two New York Times Ads for ‘The Truth Is Hard’ Campaign — Watch

Two more are on the way.

Darren Aronofsky has directed four commercials for “The Truth Is Hard,” an ongoing brand campaign launched by The New York Times. The first two of these — “Refugees 60” and “Terrorism 60,” which spotlight the work of photojournalists Tyler Hicks and Bryan Denton, respectively — have now been released. Watch both below.

“Photojournalists risk their safety, their minds and often their lives in order to capture what is really happening in the most tumultuous parts of the world,” Aronofsky said in a statement. “They rush face first into war, disease and human plight to capture the horrors that are unfolding on and to our planet. Many of their images end up changing us and how we treat each other. Instead of being maligned and mistrusted, journalists should be respected and thanked.

“For me, it was an honor to speak with them about their methods and some of their toughest assignments. I hope the commercials pay tribute to the important work these men and women have done and continue to do.”

Aronofsky’s next film is “mother!,” a psychological thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Ed Harris and Kristen Wiig. It’s due in theaters on October 13.





