David Fincher Nearing Deal to Direct Brad Pitt in ‘World War Z’ Sequel

It looks like we just got way more excited for the "World War Z" sequel.

David Fincher is nearing a deal to direct the long-in-the-works “World War Z” sequel for Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions, Variety reports. The director’s name has been in contention for the last several months, but sources say it’s close to a done deal. The move would reunite Fincher with Brad Pitt for the fourth time, following efforts “Seven,” “Fight Club” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.”

According to Variety, Pitt has been in talks with Fincher since last summer about signing on to direct and apparently has an idea strong enough to bring him on board. Fincher has been wary of sequels ever since the notorious production of “Alien 3,” but it would appear he’d have the freedom he needs on “World War Z” under Paramount’s new chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos. Gianopulos was previously at 20th Century Fox and worked with Fincher on “Gone Girl.”

The original “World War Z,” directed by Mark Forster, opened in summer 2013 and made $540 million worldwide. Fincher hasn’t made a film since the Gillian Flynn adaptation in 2014. He shot the pilot for the Netflix serial killer drama “Mindhunter,” which is expected to debut in October. Sources say production on the next “World War Z” is aiming to start in the first quarter of 2018.

