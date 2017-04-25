Laura Dern, Naomi Watts and Patricia Arquette Reveal What It’s Really Like Working With David Lynch — Watch

"I’m always excited and surprised by what he asks me to play," Dern says of working with the filmmaking master.

Getting cast by David Lynch is a dream come true, but actually working with the filmmaker is an entirely different, very unpredictable beast. Laura Dern, Naomi Watts and Patricia Arquette know what it’s like better than anyone. Watts and Arquette are the women behind two of Lynch’s most iconic blondes, Betty Elms in “Mulholland Drive” and Renee Madison in “Lost Highway,” while Dern already has three Lynch films under her belt, with a fourth collaboration already wrapped thanks to the “Twin Peaks” revival.

“I’m always excited and surprised by what he asks me to play,” Dern says in a new video interview from W Magazine. “Even in the beginning, I signed on because of David. He inspires that trust.”

“David will look at three or four, or maybe five, different pictures and say, ‘Okay, I’ll see those girls,'” adds Naomi Watts. “If you’re the third person on the list and he’s had a great meeting, he doesn’t meet girl number four or five. So my getting the part felt like fate.”

Other revealing tidbits include Lynch’s direction of sex scenes (“It is not gratuitous. You feel that he is getting at something primal,” says Watts) and his typically weird on set antics (“He uses a megaphone,” explains “Twin Peaks” revival star Hailey Gates. “Even if there are only three people in the room”).

Watch the full video below. Lynch will be bringing “Twin Peaks” to the 2017 Cannes Film Festival just before the event series debuts on Showtime May 21.

