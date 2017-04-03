David Schwimmer Short ‘The Boss’ Kicks Off Campaign to Fight Sexual Harassment — Watch

Schwimmer is launching a campaign called #ThatsHarassment, comprised of six short films aimed at combating sexual harassment.

David Schwimmer is standing up to sexual harassment by launching a new campaign of short films called #ThatsHarassment. Directed by Sigal Avin, the series’ first short, “The Boss” stars Schwimmer as a lawyer who, while complimenting a female employee, takes things way too far.

Other actors featured in the series include Cynthia Nixon, Emmy Rossum and Cristela Alonzo. Schwimmer recently told Cosmopolitan that he grew up hearing stories about sexual harassment from his mother, and that nearly every woman in his life has been harassed at one point or another.

“The whole purpose of this is to encourage people and to give them the courage to speak out if they’re a victim themselves of harassment, or if they witness or are aware of sexual harassment,’ Schwimmer said in the interview. “The reality [is that] this kind of harassment takes place in the workplace, in a professional environment. And that means it’s about power. The problem is that people don’t step forward or say something if they’re witnessing it because of fear of retaliation.”

In addition to “The Boss, the other five shorts are entitled “The Coworker,” “The Actor,” “The Doctor,” “The Photographer,” and “The Politician.”

Check out the first short of the series, “The Boss,” below.



