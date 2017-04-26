‘Dear White People’: Justin Simien and More Reveal What This Show Is Really About — Watch

Get a crash course on staying woke from Netflix's exciting new release.

It isn’t too often that a film to TV adaptation works (“Taken” we’re looking at you), but as seen in the video below, the cast and crew behind Netflix’s “Dear White People” have worked hard to create a compelling story centered around relevant issues, while honoring what made the original film work in the first place.

In anticipation of the premiere, Netflix has released a video featuring Simien, showrunner Yvette Bowser and some of the cast members as they discuss the vision for the series.

READ MORE: ‘Dear White People’ Trailer: Netflix Taps A Comedic Powder Keg of Racial Unrest in Justin Simien’s Excellent Adaptation

With so much undeserved backlash surrounding the show’s title, Simien reaffirms what the show is and isn’t about.

“This show is about people of color dealing and trying to communicate with a society that doesn’t really always make a space for them,” Simien, director of the original film and the show’s creator, noted.

“The show is not about the sins of white people. I just have so many more stories to tell. And I had so much more to say,” he added.

READ MORE: ‘Dear White People’ Review: Justin Simien’s Netflix Series Sets the Standard for Movie-to-TV Adaptations

Continuing the film’s original story, the series will follow a group of students of color at the fictional Winchester University as they “navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and sometimes misguided activism in the millennial age.” according to official synopsis.

The first season of “Dear White People” will premiere exclusively on Netflix April 28. Check out the video below.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.