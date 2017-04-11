‘Decline and Fall’ Trailer: Eva Longoria Is Alluring in Acorn TV’s New Satire — Watch

The acquisition is an adaptation of Evelyn Waugh’s first published novel.

Acorn TV, the Emmy-nominated purveyor of some of the best British shows out there, is climbing in bed with Evelyn Waugh.

The streaming service announced Tuesday morning that it has acquired “Decline and Fall,” a three-part adaptation of the late author’s first novel. The limited series stars Eva Longoria, “Poirot’s” David Suchet and comedian Jack Whitehall.

READ MORE: Niche Streaming Site Acorn TV Lands Emmy Nomination for ‘Poirot’

Set in the late 1920s, “Decline and Fall” stars Whitehall as modest theology student Paul Pennyfeather, who finds his life upended when he’s expelled from Oxford University, having fallen victim to a prank by the privileged Bollinger Club gets him in trouble for indecent exposure. Unfortunately, that act means that Paul has defaulted on the conditions of his inheritance and therefore must take a job teaching at Llanabba, a school in Wales run by Dr. Fagan (Suchet).

There, he meets with and falls for the alluring Mrs. Margo Beste-Chetwynde (Longoria), the mother of one of his students. She’s hiding a rather juicy secret though, and it’s one that could threaten Paul’s career.

Watch a trailer for the series below:

“Decline and Fall,” which is the first-ever adaptation of Waugh’s novel, makes its exclusive U.S. premiere on Monday, May 15 on Acorn TV.

“Acorn TV is off to another record year, and May just might be our best schedule yet,” President of Acorn Brands at RLJ Entertainment Mark Stevens said in a statement. “We’re thrilled with the subscriber response to our first 2017 Acorn TV Originals — ‘Agatha Christie’s The Witness for the Prosecution’ and Irish drama -Striking Out’ — and ‘Decline and Fall’ is a perfect addition to our Originals slate. This new BBC One comedy has been getting rave reviews in the UK for its witty script and stellar cast led by Jack Whitehall, David Suchet, and Eva Longoria, so we know U.S. fans will love it as much as we do.”

Warren Orchard/Acorn TV

Other shows making their U.S. premiere on Acorn TV in May include:

May 15: “The Yorkshire Vet in Spring” – This documentary series enters its second season following the medical practice at Skeldale Veterinary Centre in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, where famed animal vet and author James Herriot (whose real name was Alf White) once practiced.

May 26: “Delicious” – “Game of Thrones” star Iain Glen stars as Leo Vincent, a chef in Cornwall whose stolen most of his recipes from his ex-wife Gina (Dawn French), whom he had cheated on for years. Now that he’s married to another woman, he’s gone back to his adulterous ways… but this time he’s having an affair with Gina.

May 29: “800 Words” – The New Zealand dramedy returns with the second half of Season 2, telling the story of a man who makes a new life for himself and his family in a quirky New Zealand coastal town.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.