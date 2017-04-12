‘Detroit’ Trailer: Kathryn Bigelow Returns With A Visceral Exploration of the City’s 1967 Uprising

The film is slated to hit theaters August 4, to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Detroit riots.

Annapurna Pictures has released the first trailer for its upcoming drama “Detroit.” Directed by Academy Award winner Kathryn Bigelow, the film marks the launch of Annapurna’s “long planned, full-service distribution and marketing operation,” as announced by the studio in January.

“Detroit” chronicles the 1967 uprising in the title city, following a police raid in an unlicensed bar. Bigelow is directing from a script by Mark Boal, who also penned and produced her 2010 Best Picture and Best Director Oscar winner “The Hurt Locker,” as well as her 2010 Academy Award nominated film “Zero Dark Thirty.”

Bigelow is producing alongside Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Matthew Budman. The film’s large cast includes John Boyega, Chris Chalk, Nathan Davis Jr., Kaitlyn Dever, Austin Hébert, and John Krasinski, among many others.

“Detroit” is slated to hit theaters August 4, to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the riots. Could it world premiere at Cannes first? The trailer dropped just a day before the Cannes lineup is reveled, which may or may not be a coincidence.

Check out the trailer below.

