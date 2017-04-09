‘Dirty Dancing’ Reboot: 31 Photos Show How the New Movie Will Recreate Classic Moments

ABC will air its small-screen remake next month.

Like most other movies you’ve seen and maybe enjoyed, “Dirty Dancing” is being rebooted. And like many other remakes, this one stars an actress who wasn’t yet born when the original was released: Abigail Breslin, who’s leading the upcoming TV reimagining alongside Colt Prattes. Entertainment Weekly has more than 30 new photos from this new “Dirty Dancing”; avail yourself of them here.

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey starred in the 1987 original, which made more than $200 worldwide, won the Academy Award for Best Original Song (“(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life”) and spawned the poorly received “Havana Nights” prequel in 2004. Kenny Ortega, the original choreographer, was initially set to direct this new version but has since been replaced by Wayne Blair (“Septembers of Shiraz,” “The Sapphires.”)

Nicole Scherzinger, Bruce Greenwood, Debra Messing, Sarah Hyland, Billy Dee Williams and Katey Sagal co-star in “Dirty Dancing.” ABC will air it on May 24.

