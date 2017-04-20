‘Disjointed’ Teaser Trailer: Kathy Bates Is High on Netflix Pot Comedy — Watch

The series from Chuck Lorre and David Javerbaum will premiere Aug. 25.

Netflix is celebrating 4/20 with the best of us.

In honor of the most pot-friendly of holidays, Netflix released the first sneak peek of the marijuana-themed comedy starring Kathy Bates. The video clip also announced the series’ release date in late August.

READ MORE: 17 Netflix Original Series to Be Excited About in 2017

The half-hour series comes from sitcom mega-producer Chuck Lorre and “The Daily Show” alum David Javerbaum. It stars Bates as Ruth, a lifelong advocate for the legalization of marijuana, who finally realizes her dream when she opens up Ruth’s Alternative Caring, a cannabis dispensary. Naturally, Ruth partakes in a bit of the product herself.

Ruth won’t be alone in her endeavors. Her entrepreneurial 20-something son will be around in addition to three charismatic “bud tenders” and a troubled security guard. Co-starring with Bates are Tone Bell, Aaron Moten, Elizabeth Alderfer, Dougie Baldwin and Elizabeth Ho.

Take a look:

The sitcom is a traditional multi-cam comedy, and has been given a 20-episode, straight to series, order. Lorre and Javerbaum will write and executive produce.

Bates and Lorre are reuniting for the series after her Emmy-winning guest spot on “Two and a Half Men” in 2012.

The show represents the first streaming platform project for Lorre, whose “The Big Bang Theory” and “Mom” both air on CBS. Javerbaum’s credits also include the stage play “An Act of God.” Bates, who won an Oscar for “Misery,” also won an Emmy for “American Horror Story: Coven.”

“Disjointed” will be released on Friday, Aug. 25 on Netflix.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.