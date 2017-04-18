‘Displacement’ Clip: Taser Fights Abound in Wild Time Travel Thriller — Watch

This movie has everything: memory loss, dead boyfriends, and lapses in the space-time continuum.

If you like your time travel thrillers with a side of memory loss and taser fights, Kenneth Mader’s “Displacement” is the film for you.

The feature follows a young physics student who sets out to reverse a fatal quantum time anomaly that causes short-term lapses in memory and time slips. Oh, and on top of that, she’s also trying to solve the murder of her boyfriend. Just a totally normal day, right?

Courtney Hope stars in the lead role, with Bruce Davison, Susan Blakely, Sarah Douglas, Lou Richards, and Christopher Backus filling out the rest of the cast.

“Displacement” opens in Los Angeles on April 28, with other cities to follow. Check out our taser-filled exclusive clip below.

